bp announces Chirag planned maintenance program

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Sept.22

By Leman Zeynalova – Trend:

bp as operator of the Azeri-Chirag-Deepwater Gunashli (ACG) field development project advises that as part of its ACG annual work program, it will implement planned maintenance (turnaround - TAR) on the Chirag platform, Trend reports.

In accordance with the plan, production from the Chirag platform will be suspended on 23 September for around 25 days to enable efficient maintenance, inspection and project work to be undertaken. During the TAR, various projects such as flare tips changeout and ignition system upgrade, passing valves replacement and critical repair works will be undertaken. At the same time some important Chirag Gas Lift project activities will be taking place as one of the main TAR drivers which will extend the Chirag field life, enhance the production and strengthen process safety.

This is a routine, planned program and is part of normal operations. The planning phase of the program started in 2020 and these activities are included in the 2021 Annual Work Program and Budget. The shut-down is also included in the annual production forecast.

Production from the other ACG platforms, as well as the platforms on the Shah Deniz field, Sangachal Terminal operations and export operations via Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan, the Western Route Export Pipeline and the South Caucasus Pipeline (SCP and SCPX) will continue as normal.

These planned events deliver routine inspection, maintenance and project delivery activities. They are a necessary part of the long-term reliability, integrity and production performance, driven by repair and facility modification work that can only be performed during a full plant outage.

