Azerbaijan to provide additional gas supplies to Turkey from 2023
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Oct. 14
Trend:
Azerbaijan has agreed on additional gas supplies to Turkey from 2023 in the amount of 3.5 billion cubic meters, Azerbaijan’s Energy Minister Parviz Shahbazov said at the Russian Energy Week international forum in Russia, Trend reports with reference to TASS.
According to the minister, Azerbaijan plans to increase gas supplies to Turkey and Europe.
