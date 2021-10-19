Georgia reveals TOP-10 of largest energy consumers in country

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Oct. 19

By Tamilla Mammadova – Trend:

Electricity consumption is growing in Georgia, Trend reports with reference to the National Statistical Office of Georgia (Geostat).

In the first 7 months of 2021, the country consumed a total of 7.83 billion KWH of electricity, which is 11 percent more compared to 2020. The increase in electricity consumption indicates an intensified economic recovery in the country.

According to statistics, Georgian Manganese and its member-company Zestaponi Ferroalloy Plant consume the most electricity among the companies, which amounted to 714 million kwh, it accounts for 9.1 percent of Georgia's total electricity consumption.

Below is the list of Georgia's biggest consumers (also includes cryptocurrency producers):

1. "Georgian Manganese / Zestaponi Ferroalloy Plant" - 714 million kWh;

2. BFDC (Bitfury Georgia) - 237.5 million kWh;

3. "Rustavi Nitrogen" - 157.9 million kWh;

4. "HeidelbergCement Georgia" - 111.8 million kWh;

5. "Georgian Water and Power" - 106.1 million kWh;

6. "Rustavi Steel" - 104 million kWh;

7. "ChiaturManganum Georgia" - 83.7 million kWh;

8. GTM Group - 62.8 million kWh;

9. "Geostyle" - 61.5 million kWh;

10. "RMG Copper" - 42.5 million kWh.