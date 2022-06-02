Azerbaijan, bp discussing renewable energy projects

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 2. Azerbaijan and bp are holding discussions on renewable energy projects, Vice-President for Caspian Communications and Advocacy Bakhtiyar Aslanbayli said at the 27th Baku Energy Forum, Trend reports.

According to him, the continuation of the Baku Energy Forum will take place in Azerbaijan's liberated Shusha on June 4, 2022.

"Shusha is expected to host the signing of an agreement between Azerbaijan and bp. The sides are currently negotiating on renewable energy projects, and studying investment opportunities," the VP said.

Aslanbayli noted that optimizing the HR employment legislation is also underway.

"Azerbaijan has been the country of training oil and gas experts for a long period of time. Now we see the need for new human resources in the renewable energy industry. Renewable energy projects do require the personnel available to service such kind of projects," he stated. "Thus, we are working with international universities on forming appropriate educational programs in this regard".

"bp and local universities are intended to create a joint cyberlab. For example, ADA University and George Washington University (GW) are cooperating in the field of project management. Many other similar projects are also being done in the country," he stressed.

Aslanbayli emphasized that the lessons would also be held in English along with the translation of the world's leading universities' study programs into Azerbaijani.

"The cooperation document on renewable energy signed between the Azerbaijan State Oil and Industry University (ASOIU) and bp Exploration (Caspian Si) Limited, on June 2, will allow 40 Azerbaijani students to get a master's degree in renewable energy," he said.