Azerbaijani energy minister unveils volume of country’s gas exports to Greece

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 8. Azerbaijan exported 540 million cubic meters of gas to Greece in the first half of 2022, Azerbaijani Energy Minister Parviz Shahbazov wrote on Twitter, Trend reports.

Shahbazov and Greek Energy Minister Kostas Skrekas discussed the prospects for the development of Trans Adriatic Pipeline (TAP) gas pipeline project.

Azerbaijan exported 266.4 million cubic meters of gas to Greece from January through June 2021. Volume of Azerbaijani gas exports increased more than double compared to the same period in 2021.