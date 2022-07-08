Construction phase of interconnector Greece-Bulgaria completed

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 8. The construction phase of the gas interconnector Greece-Bulgaria has been completed, the ICGB AD, a project company, told Trend.

The event was celebrated at the gas measuring station near the Greek city of Komotini, where the pipeline connects to the gas transmission network of Greece and to the Trans-Adriatic pipeline. ICGB Executive Officers Teodora Georgieva and Konstantinos Karayannakos jointly announced the finalization of this stage of the IGB project, emphasizing the huge importance of the gas pipeline going way beyond the national borders of Greece and Bulgaria.

The landmark event was attended by the Prime Minister of Bulgaria Kiril Petkov, the Prime Minister of Greece Kyriakos Mitsotakis, the Ministers of Energy of the two countries - Alexander Nikolov and Kostas Skrekas, the Minister of Energy of Azerbaijan Parviz Shahbazov, high-ranking representatives from the European Commission (EC) and by the European Investment Bank (EIB) and a number of officials.

The IGB project is of key importance for increasing security of supply and for ensuring diversification of natural gas sources for Bulgaria and the region of Southeast Europe. At the regional level, IGB will provide access to the gas transmission network for Bulgarian municipalities and regions that didn’t have an option for connectivity. The interconnector with Greece is an entirely new route for the transmission of natural gas to Europe and will give Bulgaria and the region access to supplies from new sources. The project will connect the country with the Southern Gas Corridor and has excellent synergy with other major energy projects such as TAP, TANAP, EastMed and the LNG terminal at Alexandroupolis.

---

Follow the author on Twitter: @Lyaman_Zeyn