Oil prices fell on Thursday as demand concerns predominated, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

The West Texas Intermediate for September delivery lost 3.53 U.S. dollars, or 3.5 percent, to settle at 96.35 dollars a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange. Brent crude for September delivery decreased 3.06 dollars, or 2.9 percent, to close at 103.86 dollars a barrel on the London ICE Futures Exchange.

The pullback came after data showed a jump in U.S. gasoline inventories, reflecting falling demand.