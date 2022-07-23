IGB project company speeding up administrative procedures to launch interconnector

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 23. The last stage before commercial operation of the Interconnector Greece-Bulgaria (IGB) includes the implementation of a number of administrative procedures under the jurisdiction of multiple Bulgarian and Greek institutions, the executive director of ICGB AD project company from Bulgaria Teodora Georgieva told Trend.

"We’ve already begun coordinating with all involved parties to make sure we’re aiding them in the faster completion of all administrative requirements. Since the second half of June, the interconnector has been filled with test quantities of natural gas. The route and its above-ground infrastructure have already been successfully tested including with transfer of natural gas in the direction of Stara Zagora - Komotini, and since the beginning of July the Komotini station has also been filled up with gas," she said.

Georgieva noted that the most important task right now is the integration of the system for automated control and overall management of the gas pipeline (the so-called SCADA system) as well as the preliminary works ensuring a safe functioning of the pipe.

"The process is ongoing, and it’s being implemented by the EPC contractor – we’re counting that they recognize the importance of this activity and that they will push to complete the process as soon as possible. The SCADA is responsible for transmitting the information and all data necessary for the safe operation of the gas pipeline through the communication network and will provide the capability to the dispatchers to monitor & control the entire facility from a remote centralized control center. IGB will be the first fully automated gas pipeline in Bulgaria and it’s crucial that the system is fully integrated and tested before we go into commercial operations. Now that ICGB has been certified as an independent transmission system operator – a very significant milestone for us – we have a month to introduce a new management system to the company. This is an internal task, but it’s no less important," the executive director added.

