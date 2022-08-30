The Netherlands increased Russian LNG import by 35% in H1 2022

Dutch import of Russian liquefied natural gas (LNG) surged by 35% year-on-year in the first half of 2022, the statistical bureau of the Netherlands said on Tuesday, Trend reports with reference to TASS.

"Total LNG imports increased by 57%. A considerable portion was received from the US and Russia. At the same time, liquefied natural gas imports from the US were almost twice higher (4.1 bln cubic meters) than a year earlier (2.1 bln cubic meters). Furthermore, the LNG volume received from Russia increased by 35%," according to the statistical authority.

Natural gas consumption in the Netherlands declined by 25% in annual terms from January to June 2022, the report indicates.