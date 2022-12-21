TAP launches public consultation on Network Code

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec.21. The Trans Adriatic Pipeline (TAP) AG will be conducting a public consultation on proposed revisions to the TAP Network Code between 20 December 2022 and 31 January 2023, Trend reports via TAP AG consortium.

The proposed revisions, the rationale for those amendments and an estimated timeframe for implementation are summarized in a Revision Proposal.

“TAP is making efforts to continuously improve the offered Transportation Services. In that respect, building on the operational experience in the year that has passed, TAP wishes to incorporate some amendments to the TAP Network Code,” said Marija Savova, TAP’s Head of Commercial.

As the European section of the Southern Gas Corridor, TAP has the capacity to transport approximately 10 billion cubic meters of gas per annum (bcm/a) to several markets in Europe. The pipeline is also designed with the potential to expand its throughput capacity up to 20 bcm/a.

TAP is strategically and economically important to Europe and essential in providing reliable access to a new source of natural gas. TAP plays a significant role in boosting Europe’s energy security, supply diversification, as well as decarbonisation objectives.

TAP’s shareholding is comprised of bp (20 percent), SOCAR (20 percent), Snam (20 percent), Fluxys (19 percent), Enagás (16 percent) and Axpo (5 percent).

