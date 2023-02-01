Bulgaria starts construction of gas interconnector with Serbia

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb.1. Bulgaria has started the construction of the gas interconnector with Serbia, which will enable the latter to get access to the Southern Gas Corridor, Trend reports with reference to Reuters.

Addressing the ceremony to start the infrastructure’s construction, Bulgaria’s energy minister Rossen Hristov said it is planned to commission the pipeline running from Novi Iskar, Bulgaria to Nis, Serbia, by the end of 2023.

Bulgaria plans to complete the construction of the 62-km section on its territory by the end of October 2023, and the Serbian section will also be ready by autumn.

“This project opens up new opportunities for genuine diversification and security of supplies. Serbia will get access to new sources of gas coming from the Southern Gas Corridor and LNG terminals in the Aegean Sea,” said Bulgaria’s President Rumen Radev, addressing the ceremony, which was also attended by Serbia’s President Aleksandar Vucic.

Azerbaijan’s gas exports to Europe began on December 31, 2020 with the commissioning of the Southern Gas Corridor comprising of the South Caucasus Pipeline Expansion, the Trans Anatolian Natural Gas Pipeline (TANAP) and the Trans Adriatic Pipeline (TAP).

Azerbaijan's export of natural gas to European Union market will stand at 11.6 billion cubic meters as of 2023. Total export of natural gas from Azerbaijan this year will be almost 24 billion cubic meters.

---

