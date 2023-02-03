Azerbaijan-Türkiye energy cooperation only going to grow – minister

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 3. Türkiye is already serving as an energy hub, Azerbaijani Minister of Energy Parviz Shahbazov said at today's press conference following the results of the 9th Southern Gas Corridor Advisory Council Ministerial Meeting and the 1st Green Energy Advisory Council Ministerial Meeting, Trend reports.

According to him, traditionally, Azerbaijan has been a reliable gas supplier to Türkiye.

"Cooperation between our countries will only grow in the future," he added.

Kadri Simson, for her part, stressed that the EU is interested in stabilizing the global energy crisis.

"In 2022, the EU managed to attract 18 billion cubic meters of liquefied gas. We're interested in enhancing these opportunities through cooperation with Türkiye in the mentioned field," she noted.

Simson emphasized that Azerbaijan produces natural gas and the renewable energy.

“Besides, the country is an exporter of these resources, and the EU is ready to support it in this regard,” she emphasized.