SOCAR Türkiye working to digitalize production operations

IZMIR, TÜRKIYE, May 12. SOCAR Türkiye is working to digitalize production operations, the company’s Acting Director General Elchin Ibadov said at a press conference, Trend reports.

According to Ibadov, to date, $70 million has been invested in this sector.

“At the same time, we are focused on reducing carbon emissions, and recycling hazardous waste. By 2050, we plan to achieve zero carbon emissions," he noted.

The acting general director stressed that SOCAR Türkiye, as part of its corporate social responsibility, has built dozens of schools and other educational and sports institutions in different cities of Türkiye.

SOCAR Türkiye started its commercial activities in Türkiye after acquiring a 51 percent share in Petkim in 2008. It includes best-in-class companies such as Petkim, TANAP (Trans-Anatolian Natural Gas Pipeline), STAR Refinery, SOCAR Terminal, Petkim wind power plant, Bursagaz, Kayserigaz, Enervis, SOCAR Enerji Ticaret, Millenicom, SOCAR Ticaret and SOCAR Depolama.

The company is focused on the manufacturing of petrochemical products, processing, trading and distribution of natural gas.