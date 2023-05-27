Azerbaijani oil prices show upward dynamics

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 27. The price of Azeri LT CIF Augusta totaled $78.98 per barrel on May 26, increasing by $0.51 compared to the previous price, Trend reports referring to the source from the country's oil and gas market.

The price of Azeri LT FOB Ceyhan amounted to $76.53 per barrel, up by $0.58 compared to the previous price.

Azerbaijan also sells its URALS oil from the Russian Black Sea port of Novorossiysk, delivering it through the Baku-Novorossiysk pipeline. The price of URALS with shipment from the port equaled $52.18 per barrel, growing by $0.81 as compared to the previous price.

Meanwhile, the cost of a barrel of Brent Dated oil, produced in the North Sea, lowered by $0.87 compared to the previous price and made up $76.44 per barrel.