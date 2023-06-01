Azerbaijan’s Nakhchivan plans to implement alternative energy projects in future

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 1. It is planned to implement alternative energy projects in Nakhchivan in the future, Minister of Energy of Azerbaijan Parviz Shahbazov said during the Baku Energy Week, Trend reports.

"Azerbaijan aims to attract the private sector, in particular, foreign companies. Our country has a huge potential in the field of renewable energy. Today we are working on a project with a capacity of 1800 MW and I want to inform you that the project is being implemented in cooperation with the private sector," he said.

In addition, the minister said that there are renewable energy projects in Nakhchivan that are planned to be implemented in the future.

The 28th International Caspian Oil&Gas Exhibition (Caspian Oil & Gas) and the 11th Caspian International Power and Green Energy Exhibition (Caspian Power) will be held within the framework of the Baku Energy Week.

Baku Energy Week is traditionally held with the support of the Ministry of Energy and the State Oil Company of the Republic of Azerbaijan (SOCAR).

A total of 326 companies from 37 countries of the world have confirmed their participation in the events to be held within the framework of the Baku Energy Week.