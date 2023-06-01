Romania plans to attract more participants to green corridor from Azerbaijan to Europe - energy minister

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 1. Romania plans to attract more participants to the green corridor from Azerbaijan to Europe, Minister of Energy of Romania Virgil-Daniel Popescu said during the Baku Energy Week, Trend reports.

He noted that an agreement was reached between Azerbaijan, Georgia, Romania and Hungary in December last year on the creation of a green corridor along the bottom of the Black Sea from the Caspian Sea to Europe.

"We plan to expand the number of participants, as well as the countries to which we will export clean energy as part of this project," he said.

Baku hosts the 28th International Exhibition on Caspian Oil and Gas, the 11th International Exhibition on Energy and Renewable Energy Sources and the 20th International Exhibition on Transport, Transit and Logistics from May 31 through June 3.