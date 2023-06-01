Azerbaijan - good example of presentation of BP's general strategy, company's regional president says

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 1. Azerbaijan is a good example of presentation of BP's general strategy, Regional President for Azerbaijan, Georgia and Türkiye of BP Gary Jones said during the Baku Energy Week, Trend reports.

According to him, BP in Azerbaijan has been investing in the innovative development of oil and gas and renewable energy projects for 30 years.

"One of our latest innovative projects is the Azeri-Central-East platform, which covers the latest innovations and technologies applied by BP," Jones said.

He said that the Azeri-Central-East platform was built by specialists from Azerbaijan.

"Its uniqueness is that the platform can be controlled remotely. Our other project, Shah Deniz, is a good platform for gas diversification. We plan to reduce CO2 emissions from our platforms and the use of diesel fuel. Along with these projects, we are moving into the field of renewable energy," he said.

Jones said that BP is ready to contribute to the achievement of its goals for the development of the liberated territories of Azerbaijan [from Armenian occupation after second Karabakh War] based on green technologies and create a green zone.

"A striking example of this is the construction of a solar power plant in Jabrayil district, which will export green energy to the Sangachal terminal, which, in turn, will save gas consumption. These saved volumes will be exported to Europe through the Southern Gas Corridor," he added.