Natural gas transportation through TAP planned to make even more green

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 1. Transportation of natural gas through the Trans-Adriatic Pipeline (TAP) is planned to be made even more green, Managing Director of TAP Luca Schieppati said during the Baku Energy Week, Trend reports.

According to him, TAP has all the necessary capabilities for this.

"The steel used in the construction of the gas pipeline meets these requirements of the future transportation of green energy resources. Moreover, we need to continue working with the entire team in Europe to increase the use of green technologies in TAP. I believe that TAP is the main strategic infrastructure of the future," he added.

Schieppati expressed confidence that gas transportation to Albania will be achieved via TAP.

The Baku Energy Week is taking place in the capital of Azerbaijan, combining three prestigious events under one brand, from May 31 to June 3.

The 28th International Caspian Oil&Gas Exhibition (Caspian Oil & Gas) and the 11th Caspian International Power and Green Energy Exhibition (Caspian Power) are being held within the framework of the Baku Energy Week.

Baku Energy Week is traditionally held with the support of the Ministry of Energy and SOCAR.