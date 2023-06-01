Azerbaijani Minister of Economy, US Assistant Secretary of State discuss implementation of green projects (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 1. Azerbaijani Minister of Economy Mikayil Jabbarov has met with US Assistant Secretary of State Geoffrey Pyatt, Trend reports via the tweet of Minister of Economy Mikayil Jabbarov.

The initiatives put forward by Azerbaijan in the field of energy, as well as the implementation of green energy projects, were discussed at the meeting.

"We exchanged views on the current state of economic relations between our countries during the meeting," he said.

Meanwhile, the Baku Energy Week is taking place in the capital of Azerbaijan, combining three prestigious events under one brand, from May 31 to June 3.

The 28th International Caspian Oil&Gas Exhibition (Caspian Oil & Gas) and the 11th Caspian International Power and Green Energy Exhibition (Caspian Power) are being held within the framework of the Baku Energy Week.

Baku Energy Week is traditionally held with the support of the Ministry of Energy and SOCAR.