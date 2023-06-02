Azerbaijani PM and BP's representatives discuss development of collaboration

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 2. Azerbaijani Prime Minister Ali Asadov met with BP's Executive Vice President for Production and Operations Gordon Birrell and BP's Regional President for Azerbaijan, Georgia and Türkiye Gary Jones, press service of the Cabinet of Ministers of Azerbaijan told Trend.

The meeting discussed the current state and prospects for the development of cooperation between Azerbaijan and BP. The importance of the projects implemented by BP in Azerbaijan was noted.

Joint work with BP on the construction of a solar power plant in the liberated territories [from Armenian occupation after second Karabakh War] was discussed.

The importance of the Baku Energy Week taking place these days was also noted at the meeting.