BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 3. Ministry of Energy of Azerbaijan signs memoranda of understanding with TotalEnergies and Nobel Energy Management, Trend reports.

"We signed memoranda of understanding on solar and wind energy projects with a total capacity of 900 MW with TotalEnergies and Nobel Energy Management in Nakhchivan. It's planned to develop 650 MW out of these capacities exactly in Nakhchivan," Energy Minister Parviz Shahbazov wrote on his Twitter page.

Will be updated