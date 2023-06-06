Azerbaijani oil prices increase

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 6. The price of Azeri LT CIF Augusta totaled $79.52 per barrel on June 5, increasing by $1.38 compared to the previous price, Trend reports referring to the source from the country's oil and gas market.

The price of Azeri LT FOB Ceyhan amounted to $77.99 per barrel, up by $1.5 compared to the previous price.

Azerbaijan also sells its URALS oil from the Russian Black Sea port of Novorossiysk, delivering it through the Baku-Novorossiysk pipeline. The price of URALS with shipment from the port equaled $53.98 per barrel, up by $2.17 as compared to the previous price.

Meanwhile, the cost of a barrel of Brent Dated oil, produced in the North Sea, increased by $1.25 compared to the previous price and made up $77.31 per barrel on June 5.

(1 USD = 1.7 AZN on June 6, 2023)