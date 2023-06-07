Turkmenistan aims to further reduce methane emissions

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 7. Turkmenistan creates an intersectoral commission to reduce methane emissions, Trend reports.

The resolution on the establishment of this commission was signed on June 2, 2023 by President of Turkmenistan Serdar Berdimuhamedov during a meeting of the Cabinet of Ministers.

These measures were taken in order to strengthen control over the effectiveness of the systematic reduction of greenhouse gas emissions, and mainly methane, arising in various sectors of the economy.

Berdimuhamedov, speaking at the UN climate change conference (COP26) in the Scottish city of Glasgow at the end of 2021, said that Turkmenistan pays special attention at the national level to reducing methane emissions, and in this regard welcomes the initiative "Global Methane Pledge".

He noted that Turkmenistan plans to achieve zero growth in greenhouse gas emissions by 2030, and in the long term – to significantly reduce emissions annually, both at the expense of its own financial resources and with the technical and financial support of international organizations.