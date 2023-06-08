World needs over 4% of annual energy efficiency improvement – IEA

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 8. The world needs over 4 percent of annual energy efficiency improvement, Keisuke Sadamori, Energy Markets and Security Director, International Energy Agency (IEA), said, Trend reports.

Addressing the 8th Annual Global Conference on Energy Efficiency, he noted that the real energy security crisis would force the world to take very strong actions in energy conservation and improving energy efficiency, but also faster renewable deployments.

“We cannot only rely on the crisis situation. What we need is a very strong robust, predictable and stable policies for incentives, standards or various requirements by the government to force us, the entire society for the more energy efficient and cleaner energy systems. We’re seeing better energy efficiency improvements, but this is far less than what is needed. In our net zero pathway we need more than 4 percent of annual energy efficiency improvement,” he said.

Keisuke Sadamori pointed out that it is not only about the clean energy transitions, or avoiding serious climate change risk, but also energy efficiency has multiple benefits in terms of energy security.

“It can lead to more high-quality jobs. It also helps countries which don’t have access to energy to get them. We all need to be aware of whole benefits that the energy efficiency improvement can bring,” he added.

---

Follow the author on Twitter: @Lyaman_Zeyn