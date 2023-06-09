Azerbaijani oil prices decrease

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 9. The price of Azeri LT CIF Augusta totaled $78.43 per barrel on June 8, decreasing by $1.04 compared to the previous price, Trend reports referring to the source from the country's oil and gas market.

The price of Azeri LT FOB Ceyhan amounted to $76.92 per barrel, down by $2.08 compared to the previous price.

Azerbaijan also sells its URALS oil from the Russian Black Sea port of Novorossiysk, delivering it through the Baku-Novorossiysk pipeline. The price of URALS with shipment from the port equaled $51.88 per barrel, lowering by $1.09 as compared to the previous price.

Meanwhile, the cost of a barrel of Brent Dated oil, produced in the North Sea, declined by $1.06 compared to the previous price and made up $75.65 per barrel on June 8.

(1 USD = 1.7 AZN on June 9, 2023)