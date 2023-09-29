Türkiye to complete work on Igdir-Nakhchivan gas pipeline next year - Turkish minister

NAKHCHIVAN, Azerbaijan, September 29. Türkiye will complete the work on the Igdir-Nakhchivan gas pipeline next year, the Minister of Energy and Natural Resources of Türkiye, Alparslan Bayraktar, said during a joint briefing with the Minister of Energy of Azerbaijan, Parviz Shahbazov at the 3rd Azerbaijani-Turkish Energy Forum in Nakhchivan, Trend reports.

He noted that the ties between Türkiye and Azerbaijan in the energy sector are increasingly strengthening.

"In addition to our Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan, Baku-Tbilisi-Erzurum, and TANAP pipeline projects, there is also the Igdir-Nakhchivan gas pipeline. Next year, we will complete the work related to this gas pipeline. We are developing projects that will combine the potential of solar and wind energy in this region with the potential of Türkiye. As two reliable suppliers, we will continue to contribute to the energy security of Europe," the minister said.

The 3rd Azerbaijani-Turkish Energy Forum and the first international conference, "Nakhchivan - Green Energy Zone" are being held in Nakhchivan today.

Azerbaijani Energy Minister Parviz Shahbazov, Turkish Energy and Natural Resources Minister Alparslan Bayraktar, Plenipotentiary Representative of the President of Azerbaijan in the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic Fuad Najafli, and UAE Minister of Climate Change and Environment Mariam Almheiri are taking part in the events. Plenary sessions on "energy transition", "green energy zone", "green energy potential of Nakhchivan," and other topics, as well as speeches by a number of high-ranking officials from Azerbaijan and Türkiye are scheduled within the event.

The Azerbaijani-Turkish Energy Forum was initiated within the framework of the Joint Intergovernmental Commission on Economic Cooperation between the two countries to further strengthen the strategic energy partnership. The first forum was held on December 21–22, 2021, in Baku, and the second one on October 5–6, 2022, in Istanbul.