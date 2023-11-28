Turkmenistan and US to club together to reduce methane emissions

ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, November 28. Turkmenistan and the US discussed joint cooperation in reducing methane emissions, Trend reports.

According to an official Turkmen source, these problems were discussed during a phone call between Turkmen President Serdar Berdimuhamedov and US Special Presidential Envoy for Climate Change John Kerry.

The main topics of discussion were preparations for the upcoming COP-28 conference in Dubai, climate issues, specifically cooperation between Turkmenistan and the US in the field of reducing methane emissions into the atmosphere and the possibility of legislative consolidation of cooperation in this area.

During the discussion, it was emphasized that global environmental concerns provide new challenges to world governments, especially related to the modernization of national plans and strategies, including modern criteria for decreasing greenhouse gas emissions.

President Serdar Berdimuhamedov and Special Presidential Envoy for Climate Change John Kerry both expressed in support of more constructive interstate cooperation at the end of the conversation.

Meanwhile, Turkmenistan and the United States confirmed their willingness to strengthen effective 'green' cooperation in the interests of common development at the end of September this year.

This readiness was indicated during a discussion between John Kerry and Serdar Berdimuhamedov, who is in the United States on a working visit to attend the 78th session of the United Nations General Assembly.