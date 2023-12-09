Azerbaijani oil prices rise

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 9. The price of Azerbaijani Azeri Light crude oil based on CIF in the Italian port of Augusta on December 8 increased by $1.49 and amounted to $80.21 per barrel compared to the previous indicator, Trend reports, referring to the source from the country's oil and gas market.

The price of Azeri LT FOB Ceyhan rose by $1.61 (to $78.80 per barrel).

Azerbaijan also sells its URALS oil from the Russian Black Sea port of Novorossiysk, delivering it through the Baku-Novorossiysk pipeline. The price of URALS with shipment from the port equaled $59.65 per barrel, which is $1.39 more than the previous price.

In general, the cost of a barrel of Dated Brent oil produced in the North Sea increased by $1.51 on December 8 compared to the previous indicator, to $75.81 per barrel.

The official rate is 1.7 AZN/1 USD on December 9.

