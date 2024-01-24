Honeywell introduces Advance Control for Buildings platform

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 24. Honeywell has introduced Advance Control for Buildings, a revolutionary platform representing a significant advancement in the company's building controls innovation, Trend reports via the company.

Engineered to automate building management and lay the groundwork for an energy-efficient strategy, Advance Control seamlessly integrates cutting-edge technologies with decades of innovation and domain expertise. Utilizing automation and machine learning, the platform offers a streamlined operational system with built-in cybersecurity and technology that enhances network speeds, utilizing existing wiring in an industry-first approach. This announcement aligns with Honeywell's recent business realignment plans, focusing on key megatrends such as automation and energy transition.

As part of its strategic rollout, Honeywell has recently formed partnerships with two semiconductor leaders, NXP® Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ: NXPI) and Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ: ADI), aiming to facilitate the shift toward intelligent edge processing. The collaboration with NXP aims to enhance machine learning and autonomous decision-making, improving energy management, convenience, and security both within and beyond buildings. The joint efforts with ADI aim to boost efficiency and intelligence through digital connectivity and advanced signal conversion across various industrial applications.

Given that buildings contribute to 37 percent of global CO2 emissions, as highlighted by the UN Environment Program, there is growing pressure to identify and reduce energy consumption. Simultaneously, the shortage of skilled labor poses challenges for building owners seeking technicians to maintain and modernize their spaces.

Follow the author on X: @Lyaman_Zeyn