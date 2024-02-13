Azerbaijani oil prices head downside

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 13. The price of Azerbaijani Azeri Light crude oil based on CIF in the Italian port of Augusta on February 12 decreased by 30 cents and amounted to $86.58 per barrel compared to the previous indicator, Trend reports, referring to the source from the country's oil and gas market.

The price of Azeri LT FOB Ceyhan fell by 11 cents (to $84.95 per barrel).

The price of URALS equaled $65.6 per barrel, which is 12 cents less than the previous price.

In general, the cost of a barrel of Dated Brent oil produced in the North Sea decreased by 13 cents on February 12 compared to the previous indicator, to $84.62 per barrel.

The official rate is 1.7 AZN/1 USD on February 13.

