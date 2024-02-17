Azerbaijani oil prices keep rising

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 17. The price of Azerbaijani Azeri Light crude oil based on CIF in the Italian port of Augusta on February 16 increased by $0,51 and amounted to $88.02 per barrel compared to the previous indicator, Trend reports, referring to the source from the country's oil and gas market.

The price of Azeri LT FOB Ceyhan rose by $0,74 (to $86.25 per barrel).

The price of URALS equaled $67.15 per barrel, which is $0,52 more than the previous price.

In general, the price of a barrel of Dated Brent oil produced in the North Sea also increased by $0,58 on February 16 compared to the previous indication, to $86.12

The official rate is 1.7 AZN/1 USD on February 17.

