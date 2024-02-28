Iran, Russia to go over oil and gas sector development linkup - minister

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 28. The upcoming 17th session of the Iran-Russia Joint Economic Cooperation Commission will focus on enhancing collaboration in the oil and gas sectors, Iranian Oil Minister Javad Owj, said, Trend reports.

He made the remark during a preliminary gathering in Tehran on February 28, which included Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak.

Owji emphasized the significance of the oil and gas partnership between Iran and Russia. The meeting will also consider expanding cooperation into other areas such as transportation, housing, standardization, and the development of free trade zones.

At the same time, Deputy Prime Minister Novak noted the involvement of leading Russian oil and gas executives in the commission’s meeting, indicating a deepening of ties in these industries. He highlighted the participation of ZN Vostok Company in the development of five Iranian oil fields as an example of this growing cooperation.

Furthermore, Novak mentioned the close collaboration between Iran and Russia within the OPEC+ framework and Russia’s efforts to establish an energy bloc as proposed by Iran under the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO).

The 17th meeting is expected to yield constructive dialogue and result in the signing of six cooperation agreements.

