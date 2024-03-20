Azerbaijani oil prices inch along from prior

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 20. The price of Azerbaijani Azeri Light crude oil based on CIF in the Italian port of Augusta on March 19 climbed by $1, reaching $89.57 per barrel compared to the previous indicator, Trend reports, referring to the source from the country's oil and gas market.

The price of Azeri LT FOB Ceyhan grew by $0.97 to $88.57 per barrel.

The price of URALS equaled $70.12 per barrel, which is $0.97 more than the previous price.

On March 19, the price of a barrel of Dated Brent oil produced in the North Sea increased by $1 from the previous indication, reaching $87.24.

The official rate is 1.7 AZN/1 USD on March 20.

