Georgia ready to facilitate transport of Turkmen gas to Türkiye

ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, May 27. Georgia supports new projects for the transportation of Turkmen gas through its territory to Turkey and is ready to assist in them, Trend reports.

According to an official source, Georgian Ambassador to Ashgabat Konstantine Sabiashvili wrote about this in an article dedicated to the 33rd anniversary of his country's independence.

According to him, Turkmenistan has been and remains a reliable partner in the energy sector, and Georgia hopes that the existing relations will develop in new directions.

"The Georgian side supports and expresses its readiness to actively assist new projects for the transportation of Turkmen gas through Georgia to Türkiye and further westward through the pipelines of the Southern Gas Corridor, including green energy," the Ambassador noted.

Meanwhile, the Turkmengaz State Concern estimates the nation's hydrocarbon resources at over 71 billion tons of oil equivalent.

This volume includes more than 20 billion tons of oil and more than 50 trillion cubic meters of natural gas.