Azerbaijani Ministry of Finance to auction manat bonds

4 June 2019 17:55 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 4

By Kheyraddin Nasirzade - Trend:

An auction for placement of 20 million manats worth mid-term bonds of Azerbaijan’s Ministry of Finance will be held at Baku Stock Exchange (BSE) on June 11, Trend reports referring to BSE.

Securities at a par value of 100 manats each and a maturity period of 728 days will be put up for the auction.

The interest rate will be 8 percent per annum.

The maturity date for the bonds is June 8, 2021.

Azerbaijani investment company PASHA Capital will be the underwriter of the issuance.

(1 USD = 1.7 AZN on June 4)

