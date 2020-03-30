Uzbekistan temporarily lifts customs duties on import of medical products

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Mar. 30

Uzbekistan will temporarily lift customs duties on importing a number of medicines and medical products,Trend reports citing the Uzbek media.

This is stated in the decree of Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev "On additional measures to meet the needs of the population in medicine," signed on March 27.

"Duties will not be charged during the period of strengthened order to combat the coronavirus infection. The goods that will be excluded from the duties include medical equipment, medical products, as well as raw materials and substances used in their production," the report said.

The list of such goods will be made by the Ministry of Health of Uzbekistan and the Agency for Development of the Pharmaceutical Industry of Uzbekistan.

Earlier, against the backdrop of increased demand for medical masks in Uzbekistan,masks were allowed to be produced and sold without a license. According to the established rules ,wearing masks in public places is mandatory.

