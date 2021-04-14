Iranian currency rates for April 14

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Apr. 14

By Elnur Baghishov – Trend:

The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) has announced the official rate of foreign currencies on April 14, Trend reports referring to CBI.

According to the currency exchange rate of the Central Bank of Iran, 20 currencies have increased and 15 have decreased compared to April 13.

According to CBI, $1 equals 42,000 Iranian rials and 1 euro equals 50,131 rials.

Currency Iranian rial on April 14 Iranian rial on April 13 1 US dollar USD 42,000 42,000 1 British pound GBP 57,705 57,720 1 Swiss franc CHF 45,580 45,519 1 Swedish krona SEK 4,926 4,895 1 Norwegian krone NOK 4,944 4,945 1 Danish krone DKK 6,741 6,724 1 Indian rupee INR 558 560 1 UAE dirham AED 11,437 11,437 1 Kuwaiti dinar KWD 139,233 139,171 100 Pakistani rupees PKR 27,482 27,459 100 Japanese yens JPY 38,461 38,381 1 Hong Kong dollar HKD 5,403 5,404 1 Omani rial OMR 109,233 109,231 1 Canadian dollar CAD 33,482 33,448 1 New Zealand dollar NZD 29,552 29,523 1 South African rand ZAR 2,891 2,882 1 Turkish lira TRY 5,167 5,156 1 Russian ruble RUB 552 543 1 Qatari riyal QAR 11,539 11,539 100 Iraq dinars IQD 2,875 2,878 1 Syrian pound SYP 34 34 1 Australian dollar AUD 32,038 32,001 1 Saudi riyal SAR 11,200 11,200 1 Bahraini dinar BHD 111,703 111,703 1 Singapore dollar SGD 31,289 31,313 100 Bangladeshi takas BDT 49,610 49,647 10 Sri Lankan rupees LKR 2,085 2,085 1 Myanmar kyat MMK 30 30 100 Nepalese rupees NPR 34,706 34,831 1 Libyan dinar LYD 9,307 9,309 1 Chinese yuan CNY 6,419 6,414 100 Thai baths THB 133,245 133,302 1 Malaysian ringgit MYR 10,158 10,163 1,000 South Korean wons KRW 37,397 37,347 1 Jordanian dinar JOD 59,239 59,238 1 euro EUR 50,131 50,008 100 Kazakh tenge KZT 9,682 9,692 1 Georgian lari GEL 12,263 12,281 1,000 Indonesian rupiahs IDR 2,875 2,883 1 Afghan afghani AFN 543 542 1 Belarus ruble BYN 15,942 15,915 1 Azerbaijani manat AZN 24,721 24,721 100 Philippine pesos PHP 86,551 86,399 1 Tajik somoni TJS 3,690 3,690 1 Turkmen manat TMT 12,018 11,987

In Iran, the official exchange rate is used for import of some essential products.

SANA system is a system introduced by the Central Bank of Iran to the currency exchange offices, where the price of 1 euro is 282,991 rials, and the price of $1 is 240,433 rials.

NIMA is a system intended for the sale of a certain percentage of the foreign currency gained from export. The price of 1 euro in this system is 275,940 rials, and the price of $1 is 231,304 rials.

In the black market, $1 is worth about 240,000-243,000 rials, while 1 euro is worth about 283,000-286,000 rials.