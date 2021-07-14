Iranian currency rates for July 14

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 14

The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) has announced the official rate of foreign currencies on July 14, Trend reports referring to CBI.

According to the currency exchange rate of the Central Bank of Iran, 15 currencies have increased and 22 have decreased compared to July 13.

According to CBI, $1 equals 42,000 Iranian rials and 1 euro equals 49,608 rials.

Currency Iranian rial on July 14 Iranian rial on July 13 1 US dollar USD 42,000 42,000 1 British pound GBP 58,152 58,307 1 Swiss franc CHF 45,821 45,881 1 Swedish krona SEK 4,868 4,898 1 Norwegian krone NOK 4,805 4,832 1 Danish krone DKK 6,671 6,697 1 Indian rupee INR 564 564 1 UAE dirham AED 11,437 11,437 1 Kuwaiti dinar KWD 139,639 139,635 100 Pakistani rupees PKR 26,330 26,349 100 Japanese yens JPY 38,050 38,059 1 Hong Kong dollar HKD 5,409 5,408 1 Omani rial OMR 109,233 109,234 1 Canadian dollar CAD 33,574 33,720 1 New Zealand dollar NZD 29,282 29,342 1 South African rand ZAR 2,875 2,916 1 Turkish lira TRY 4,885 4,865 1 Russian ruble RUB 567 565 1 Qatari riyal QAR 11,539 11,539 100 Iraq dinars IQD 2,877 2,878 1 Syrian pound SYP 34 34 1 Australian dollar AUD 31,380 31,462 1 Saudi riyal SAR 11,200 11,200 1 Bahraini dinar BHD 111,703 111,701 1 Singapore dollar SGD 31,022 31,071 100 Bangladeshi takas BDT 49,562 49,593 10 Sri Lankan rupees LKR 2,105 2,112 1 Myanmar kyat MMK 26 26 100 Nepalese rupees NPR 35,059 35,043 1 Libyan dinar LYD 9,315 9,273 1 Chinese yuan CNY 6,493 6,485 100 Thai baths THB 128,822 128,481 1 Malaysian ringgit MYR 10,019 10,021 1,000 South Korean wons KRW 36,640 36,628 1 Jordanian dinar JOD 59,238 59,239 1 euro EUR 49,608 49,805 100 Kazakh tenge KZT 9,819 9,789 1 Georgian lari GEL 13,398 13,406 1,000 Indonesian rupiahs IDR 2,902 2,894 1 Afghan afghani AFN 523 514 1 Belarus ruble BYN 16,350 16,355 1 Azerbaijani manat AZN 24,721 24,721 100 Philippine pesos PHP 84,061 83,330 1 Tajik somoni TJS 3,685 3,689 1 Turkmen manat TMT 12,023 11,989

In Iran, the official exchange rate is used for the import of some essential products.

SANA system is a system introduced by the Central Bank of Iran to the currency exchange offices, where the price of 1 euro is 288,247 rials, and the price of $1 is 244,039 rials.

NIMA is a system intended for the sale of a certain percentage of the foreign currency gained from export. The price of 1 euro in this system is 264,917 rials, and the price of $1 is 224,287 rials.

In the black market, $1 is worth about 244,000-247,000 rials, while 1 euro is worth about 288,000-291,000 rials.