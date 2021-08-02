Iranian currency rates for August 2

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Aug. 2

By Elnur Baghishov – Trend:

The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) has announced the official rate of foreign currencies on August 2, Trend reports referring to CBI.

According to the currency exchange rate of the Central Bank of Iran, 12 currencies have increased and 21 have decreased compared to July 31.

According to CBI, $1 equals 42,000 Iranian rials and 1 euro equals 49,840 rials.

Currency Iranian rial on August 2 Iranian rial on July 31 1 US dollar USD 42,000 42,000 1 British pound GBP 58,406 58,428 1 Swiss franc CHF 46,386 46,359 1 Swedish krona SEK 4,882 4,889 1 Norwegian krone NOK 4,761 4,759 1 Danish krone DKK 6,703 6,700 1 Indian rupee INR 565 565 1 UAE dirham AED 11,437 11,437 1 Kuwaiti dinar KWD 139,538 139,816 100 Pakistani rupees PKR 25,854 25,866 100 Japanese yens JPY 38,277 38,282 1 Hong Kong dollar HKD 5,404 5,404 1 Omani rial OMR 109,234 109,233 1 Canadian dollar CAD 33,675 33,691 1 New Zealand dollar NZD 29,284 29,319 1 South African rand ZAR 2,881 2,879 1 Turkish lira TRY 4,979 4,988 1 Russian ruble RUB 575 575 1 Qatari riyal QAR 11,539 11,539 100 Iraq dinars IQD 2,878 2,877 1 Syrian pound SYP 34 34 1 Australian dollar AUD 30,839 30,874 1 Saudi riyal SAR 11,200 11,201 1 Bahraini dinar BHD 111,702 111,704 1 Singapore dollar SGD 31,012 31,022 100 Bangladeshi takas BDT 49,498 49,529 10 Sri Lankan rupees LKR 2,110 2,106 1 Myanmar kyat MMK 26 26 100 Nepalese rupees NPR 35,134 35,142 1 Libyan dinar LYD 9,331 9,314 1 Chinese yuan CNY 6,501 6,501 100 Thai baths THB 127,518 127,656 1 Malaysian ringgit MYR 9,951 9,952 1,000 South Korean wons KRW 36,459 36,458 1 Jordanian dinar JOD 59,239 59,239 1 euro EUR 49,840 49,833 100 Kazakh tenge KZT 9,878 9,871 1 Georgian lari GEL 13,463 13,506 1,000 Indonesian rupiahs IDR 2,904 2,906 1 Afghan afghani AFN 527 527 1 Belarus ruble BYN 16,868 16,851 1 Azerbaijani manat AZN 24,707 24,721 100 Philippine pesos PHP 84,003 84,053 1 Tajik somoni TJS 3,708 3,685 1 Turkmen manat TMT 12,023 12,023

In Iran, the official exchange rate is used for the import of some essential products.

SANA system is a system introduced by the Central Bank of Iran to the currency exchange offices, where the price of 1 euro is 297,149 rials, and the price of $1 is 250,405 rials.

NIMA is a system intended for the sale of a certain percentage of the foreign currency gained from export. The price of 1 euro in this system is 267,069 rials, and the price of $1 is 224,214 rials.

In the black market, $1 is worth about 252,000-255,000 rials, while 1 euro is worth about 296,000-299,000 rials.