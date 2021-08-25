Iranian currency rates for August 25

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Aug. 25

The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) has announced the official rate of foreign currencies on August 25, Trend reports referring to CBI.

According to the currency exchange rate of the Central Bank of Iran, 28 currencies have increased and 7 have decreased compared to August 24.

According to CBI, $1 equals 42,000 Iranian rials and 1 euro equals 49,329 rials.

Currency Iranian rial on August 25 Iranian rial on August 24 1 US dollar USD 42,000 42,000 1 British pound GBP 57,604 57,610 1 Swiss franc CHF 45,991 45,962 1 Swedish krona SEK 4,829 4,817 1 Norwegian krone NOK 4,749 4,713 1 Danish krone DKK 6,633 6,627 1 Indian rupee INR 567 567 1 UAE dirham AED 11,437 11,437 1 Kuwaiti dinar KWD 139,521 139,581 100 Pakistani rupees PKR 25,410 25,517 100 Japanese yens JPY 38,287 38,259 1 Hong Kong dollar HKD 5,393 5,390 1 Omani rial OMR 109,232 109,233 1 Canadian dollar CAD 33,290 33,167 1 New Zealand dollar NZD 28,169 28,951 1 South African rand ZAR 2,793 2,766 1 Turkish lira TRY 4,980 4,974 1 Russian ruble RUB 570 567 1 Qatari riyal QAR 11,539 11,539 100 Iraq dinars IQD 2,879 2,878 1 Syrian pound SYP 34 34 1 Australian dollar AUD 30,460 30,275 1 Saudi riyal SAR 11,200 11,201 1 Bahraini dinar BHD 111,703 111,702 1 Singapore dollar SGD 30,993 30,945 100 Bangladeshi takas BDT 49,384 49,378 10 Sri Lankan rupees LKR 2,106 2,103 1 Myanmar kyat MMK 26 26 100 Nepalese rupees NPR 35,234 35,250 1 Libyan dinar LYD 9,276 9,253 1 Chinese yuan CNY 6,489 6,480 100 Thai baths THB 127,677 126,290 1 Malaysian ringgit MYR 9,951 9,936 1,000 South Korean wons KRW 36,028 35,901 1 Jordanian dinar JOD 59,239 59,239 1 euro EUR 49,329 49,276 100 Kazakh tenge KZT 9,896 9,874 1 Georgian lari GEL 13,506 13,506 1,000 Indonesian rupiahs IDR 2,917 2,916 1 Afghan afghani AFN 526 526 1 Belarus ruble BYN 16,798 16,764 1 Azerbaijani manat AZN 24,721 24,721 100 Philippine pesos PHP 83,995 83,747 1 Tajik somoni TJS 3,685 3,683 1 Turkmen manat TMT 11,989 12,022

In Iran, the official exchange rate is used for the import of some essential products.

SANA system is a system introduced by the Central Bank of Iran to the currency exchange offices, where the price of 1 euro is 313,009 rials, and the price of $1 is 266,501 rials.

NIMA is a system intended for the sale of a certain percentage of the foreign currency gained from export. The price of 1 euro in this system is 270,128 rials, and the price of $1 is 227,922 rials.

In the black market, $1 is worth about 274,000-277,000 rials, while 1 euro is worth about 315,000-318,000 rials.

