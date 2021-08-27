Turnover on payment cards in Azerbaijan increases - CBA

Finance 27 August 2021 15:45 (UTC+04:00)
Turnover on payment cards in Azerbaijan increases - CBA
Several illegal charters and agreements canceled thanks to work done by Azerbaijani Embassy in France - ambassador Politics 16:27
Iran to increase economic and trade ties with Pakistan - President Raisi Iran 16:11
India’s GDP in June quarter likely to touch record high Other News 16:10
India of 2047 would be developed country, free of any social discrimination: Kovind Other News 16:08
Indian aviation market to be ‘very massive’ by FY30 Other News 16:05
India emerges best-performing equity market in world on yearly, YTD basis Other News 16:03
Uzbekistan shares plans to increase GDP Business 16:02
BSTDB plans important changes in its business model for coming years Business 15:55
UNDP applying new renewable-energy solutions in water management of Turkmenistan’s region (Exclusive) Oil&Gas 15:54
Shares of Uzbek Uzvtortsvetmet listed on the RSE Toshkent Finance 15:51
Turnover on payment cards in Azerbaijan increases - CBA Finance 15:45
Shusha is indeed center of Azerbaijani culture - Colombian journalist Politics 15:44
Journalists from Latin America visiting Azerbaijan's liberated lands (PHOTO) Politics 15:44
Decisions of Lyon court - solid legal basis to prevent illegal acts towards Azerbaijan's territory, says ambassador Politics 15:41
Expecting oil trade boom, Fujairah Oil Terminal invests in VLCC project Arab World 15:36
US did not request Russia’s assistance in investigating Kabul airport attack — Kremlin US 15:31
Armenian PM begins using Azerbaijani toponyms during gov't meeting Politics 15:21
Iran plans to increase domestic production in industrial sector Business 15:15
Georgia reveals share of reserve fund spent on fight against COVID-19 in 2020 Finance 15:09
Kyrgyzstan-Tajikistan-Afghanistan-Iran transport corridor to reopen Transport 15:09
Evacuation of Turkish peacekeepers from Afghanistan continues Politics 15:06
Iran's newly elected minister calls for mobility in residential construction Construction 15:04
India reaches vaccine milestone: 50% have got at least one dose Other News 15:01
BSTDB, SOCAR in talks for co-op on new projects Economy 15:01
Iran's Oil Ministry discusses proposals for winter fuel supply Oil&Gas 14:54
India played pivotal role in development of Nepal’s health sector, says minister Other News 14:47
Iran reveals data on import of edible crude oil within 5 months Iran 14:46
Uzbekistan Airways switches to hybrid air transportation model Transport 14:37
Georgia’s 2020 air traffic exceeds indicators of 2019 Transport 14:37
Iran announces import of more COVID-19 vaccine from China Society 14:34
We have strong national position on Afghanistan: Indian EAM Other News 14:33
SOCAR's affiliate increases export of Azerbaijani oil to Ukrainian refinery Oil&Gas 14:17
Payment cards gaining popularity in Azerbaijan Finance 14:17
Azerbaijan unveils value and volume of gas exports to Bulgaria for 7M2021 Oil&Gas 13:49
Uzbeknefteqaz opens tender for creation of scientific, geological products Tenders 13:44
Azerbaijani sailors continue to participate in Sea Cup competition at International Army Games 2021 (PHOTO) Politics 13:41
Nar supports YASHAT camp arranged for martyrs’ children (PHOTO) Society 13:37
Azerbaijani swimmer grabs gold at Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games Society 13:35
Uzbek Ministry of Health publishes COVID-19 data for August 27 Uzbekistan 13:00
BSTDB sees great potential to provide financing in local currency in Turkey, Ukraine Finance 12:49
Turkey discloses volume of cargo shipment via local ports from Israel in 7M2021 Turkey 12:45
Navitas makes final investment decision on Shenandoah project Israel 12:45
New York City approves licenses, commission caps for food-delivery apps US 12:42
Taliban offered to transfer control of Kabul airport to Turkey - President Erdogan Turkey 12:41
Azerbaijan reveals volume of gas exports to Greece in 7M2021 Oil&Gas 12:33
Kazakhstan's coal extracting venture to buy hydraulic oil via tender Tenders 12:33
Iran's new Minister of Economy seeks short term sustainable solutions to improve economy Business 12:32
Azerbaijan records decrease in total profit local banks for 7M2021 Finance 12:30
Russia to launch production of next-generation artillery systems Russia 12:29
First private photovoltaic power plant launched in Uzbek Navoi region Oil&Gas 12:22
England adds Thailand and Montenegro to travel red list Europe 12:20
BSTDB approves nearly 20 new projects in 7 months of 2021 Economy 12:17
Kazakhstan boosts revenues from transporting cargo by road Transport 12:08
Azerbaijan shares data on gas export to Georgia for 7M2021 Oil&Gas 12:01
Georgia reports 4,031 new coronavirus cases for August 27 Georgia 11:53
Turkey's car exports to Georgia increase in 7M2021 Turkey 11:52
BSTDB reveals value of approved operations for Azerbaijan (PHOTO) Economy 11:50
Turkmenistan begins equipping of energy service center Oil&Gas 11:45
Azerbaijan's Embafinance NBCO auctions interest bonds Finance 11:45
Uzbekistan records decrease in export of tomatoes Business 11:41
Raw sulfur production increases in Kazakhstan Business 11:39
Azerbaijani oil prices slightly decline Oil&Gas 11:21
Azerbaijan's Clean City company opens tender for lab services Tenders 11:20
Kazakhstan-Spain trade surges almost twofold y-o-y Business 11:14
KOICA, Uzbekistan implement Rapid Response Program to COVID-19 for 2021 Business 11:13
Azerbaijan’s Shamakhi executive power to engage housing stock overhaul services via tender Tenders 11:07
Turkmen state concern to purchase drilling equipment via tender Tenders 11:02
Azerbaijani population's bank deposits up as of early August 2021 Finance 10:57
Azerbaijan sees increase in bank lending y-o-y Finance 10:23
Georgia eyes increasing hazelnuts production Georgia 10:20
Kazakh gas producing company opens tender to buy diesel fuel Tenders 10:19
Armenian armed forces fire at positions of Azerbaijan Army in direction of Tovuz region Politics 10:18
NEQSOL Holding wins Brandon Hall Group Excellence Award for achievements in human capital management Economy 10:00
Azerbaijan reveals volume of gas exports to Turkey for 7M2021 Oil&Gas 10:00
Implementation of Turkmenistan-Afghanistan-Pakistan-India gas pipeline beneficial for entire region - Pakistani FM Oil&Gas 09:58
German Foreign Minister to visit Uzbekistan Uzbekistan 09:52
IDF to vacate three bases by end of 2021 Israel 09:48
Russian firefighters extinguish wildfires engulfing 332,000 hectares Russia 09:46
Uzbekistan to build plant for synthesis of pharmaceutical substances against coronavirus Construction 09:34
Microsoft ready to introduce cloud platform for carbon emission analytics in Azerbaijan Economy 09:32
UK says it has evacuated over 13,000 people from Afghanistan Europe 09:26
Oil climbs as storm approaches Gulf of Mexico production hub Oil&Gas 09:22
Azerbaijan discloses amount of foreign currency bought by local banks at auction Finance 09:11
Saudi Arabia signs deal with Alibaba Cloud to attract Chinese tourists Tourism 08:55
6,452 more COVID-19 cases reported in Kazakhstan Kazakhstan 08:19
Dev't of Uzbekistan's transport links to open up new entrances to markets of Iran, Azerbaijan Transport 08:00
Turkey condemns Daesh terrorist attack in Kabul Other News 07:36
‘We will hunt you down,’ Biden warns Kabul attackers US 07:33
239 evacuated following blasts at military unit in Kazakhstan Kazakhstan 07:21
Huawei to help Pakistani gov't develop world's largest riverfront smart city Other News 06:35
U.S. economy in Q2 revised up to annualized 6.6 pct Economy 05:42
Death toll in Kabul explosions up to 90 Other News 04:56
German export industry loses momentum: ifo Institute Economy 04:03
President of Kazakhstan invites Crown Prince of Saudi Arabia to Kazakhstan Kazakhstan 03:17
COVID-19 infections "steadily decreasing" in France - health minister Europe 02:14
Italy wine exports surpass pre-pandemic levels Business 01:27
UK records another 38,281 COVID cases Europe 00:36
Export of cars from Turkey to world markets continues to grow in value Turkey 00:01
EU ready to work with Iran new administration - Spokesman Politics 26 August 23:18
Offline classes to be resumed in Turkish universities Turkey 26 August 23:06
