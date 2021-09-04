Weekly review of Azerbaijani precious metals market
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Sept.4
By Zeyni Jafarov - Trend:
An ounce of gold in Azerbaijan decreased by 7.11 manat (0.2 percent) this week.
The average price of one ounce of gold amounted to 3,083.336 manat, which is 1.1 percent more compared to the previous week.
|
Change in price of one ounce of gold
|
Aug. 23
|
3,038.55
|
Aug. 30
|
3,087.06
|
Aug. 24
|
3,061.67
|
Aug. 31
|
3,085.29
|
Aug. 25
|
3,047.64
|
Sept. 1
|
3,084.62
|
Aug. 26
|
3,039.2
|
Sept. 2
|
3,079.76
|
Aug. 27
|
3,058.56
|
Sept. 3
|
3,079.95
|
Average weekly
|
3,049.124
|
Average weekly
|
3,083.336
During the outgoing week, the price of an ounce of silver in Azerbaijan reduced by 0.3109 manat (0.8 percent).
Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of silver stood at 40.8355 manat, which is 1.9 percent more compared to the previous week.
|
Change in price of one ounce of silver
|
Aug. 23
|
39.4421
|
Aug. 30
|
40.9692
|
Aug. 24
|
40.0869
|
Aug. 31
|
40.9122
|
Aug. 25
|
40.2245
|
Sept. 1
|
40.6297
|
Aug. 26
|
40.411
|
Sept. 2
|
41.0079
|
Aug. 27
|
40.1485
|
Sept. 3
|
40.6583
|
Average weekly
|
40.063
|
Average weekly
|
40.8355
Besides, this week, an ounce of platinum in Azerbaijan lowered by 15.98 manat (0.9 percent).
Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of platinum stood at 1,713.492 manat, which is 0.5 percent more compared to the previous week.
|
Change in price of one ounce of platinum
|
Aug. 23
|
1,725.23
|
Aug. 30
|
1,724.4
|
Aug. 24
|
1,726.43
|
Aug. 31
|
1,713.75
|
Aug. 25
|
1,705.08
|
Sept. 1
|
1,723.44
|
Aug. 26
|
1,687.18
|
Sept. 2
|
1,697.45
|
Aug. 27
|
1,682.69
|
Sept. 3
|
1,708.42
|
Average weekly
|
1,705.322
|
Average weekly
|
1,713.492
During the outgoing week, the price of an ounce of palladium in Azerbaijan shrank by 26.55 manat (0.6 percent).
Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of palladium amounted to 4,160.28 manat, which is 2.1 percent more compared to the previous week.
|
Change in price of one ounce of palladium
|
Aug. 23
|
3,936.74
|
Aug. 30
|
4,126.86
|
Aug. 24
|
4,081.33
|
Aug. 31
|
4,219.49
|
Aug. 25
|
4,158.2
|
Sept. 1
|
4,208.39
|
Aug. 26
|
4,089.72
|
Sept. 2
|
4,146.35
|
Aug. 27
|
4,098.71
|
Sept. 3
|
4,100.31
|
Average weekly
|
4,072.94
|
Average weekly
|
4,160.28
