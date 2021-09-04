Weekly review of Azerbaijani precious metals market

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Sept.4

By Zeyni Jafarov - Trend:

An ounce of gold in Azerbaijan decreased by 7.11 manat (0.2 percent) this week.

The average price of one ounce of gold amounted to 3,083.336 manat, which is 1.1 percent more compared to the previous week.

Change in price of one ounce of gold Aug. 23 3,038.55 Aug. 30 3,087.06 Aug. 24 3,061.67 Aug. 31 3,085.29 Aug. 25 3,047.64 Sept. 1 3,084.62 Aug. 26 3,039.2 Sept. 2 3,079.76 Aug. 27 3,058.56 Sept. 3 3,079.95 Average weekly 3,049.124 Average weekly 3,083.336

During the outgoing week, the price of an ounce of silver in Azerbaijan reduced by 0.3109 manat (0.8 percent).

Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of silver stood at 40.8355 manat, which is 1.9 percent more compared to the previous week.

Change in price of one ounce of silver Aug. 23 39.4421 Aug. 30 40.9692 Aug. 24 40.0869 Aug. 31 40.9122 Aug. 25 40.2245 Sept. 1 40.6297 Aug. 26 40.411 Sept. 2 41.0079 Aug. 27 40.1485 Sept. 3 40.6583 Average weekly 40.063 Average weekly 40.8355

Besides, this week, an ounce of platinum in Azerbaijan lowered by 15.98 manat (0.9 percent).

Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of platinum stood at 1,713.492 manat, which is 0.5 percent more compared to the previous week.

Change in price of one ounce of platinum Aug. 23 1,725.23 Aug. 30 1,724.4 Aug. 24 1,726.43 Aug. 31 1,713.75 Aug. 25 1,705.08 Sept. 1 1,723.44 Aug. 26 1,687.18 Sept. 2 1,697.45 Aug. 27 1,682.69 Sept. 3 1,708.42 Average weekly 1,705.322 Average weekly 1,713.492

During the outgoing week, the price of an ounce of palladium in Azerbaijan shrank by 26.55 manat (0.6 percent).

Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of palladium amounted to 4,160.28 manat, which is 2.1 percent more compared to the previous week.

Change in price of one ounce of palladium Aug. 23 3,936.74 Aug. 30 4,126.86 Aug. 24 4,081.33 Aug. 31 4,219.49 Aug. 25 4,158.2 Sept. 1 4,208.39 Aug. 26 4,089.72 Sept. 2 4,146.35 Aug. 27 4,098.71 Sept. 3 4,100.31 Average weekly 4,072.94 Average weekly 4,160.28

