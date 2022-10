BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 4. The monetary base in Azerbaijan amounted to 16.1 billion manat ($9.4 billion), which is higher by 11.35 percent or 1.64 million manat ($964.7 million) compared to previous month as of September 2022, Trend reports via Central Bank of Azerbaijan.

The monetary base in September 2021 amounted to 14.4 billion manat ($8.4 billion).

The monetary base includes cash, free and obligatory reserves of commercial banks that are in circulation.