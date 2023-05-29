Iranian currency rate for May 29

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 29. The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) announced an official rate of foreign currencies on May 29, Trend reports.

According to the currency exchange rate of the Central Bank of Iran, 6 currencies increased and 15 have decreased in price, compared to May 28.

According to CBI, $1 equals 42,000 Iranian rials and 1 euro equals 45,066 rials.

Currency Rial on May 29 Rial on May 28 1 US dollar USD 42,000 42,000 1 British pound GBP 51,854 51,858 1 Swiss franc CHF 46,342 46,400 1 Swedish krona SEK 3,885 3,885 1 Norwegian krone NOK 3,794 3,795 1 Danish krone DKK 6,050 6,051 1 Indian rupee INR 509 509 1 UAE dirham AED 11,437 11,437 1 Kuwaiti dinar KWD 136,543 136,242 100 Pakistani rupees PKR 14,693 14,694 100 Japanese yens JPY 29,862 29,870 1 Hong Kong dollar HKD 5,362 5,363 1 Omani rial OMR 109,151 109,175 1 Canadian dollar CAD 30,850 30,849 1 New Zealand dollar NZD 25,410 25,405 1 South African rand ZAR 2,138 2,137 1 Turkish lira TRY 2,103 2,106 1 Russian ruble RUB 528 528 1 Qatari riyal QAR 11,539 11,539 100 Iraq dinars IQD 3,206 3,206 1 Syrian pound SYP 17 17 1 Australian dollar AUD 27,374 27,341 1 Saudi riyal SAR 11,200 11,200 1 Bahraini dinar BHD 111,702 111,703 1 Singapore dollar SGD 31,060 32,377 100 Bangladeshi takas BDT 38,975 39,171 10 Sri Lankan rupees LKR 1,412 1,412 1 Myanmar kyat MMK 21 21 100 Nepalese rupees NPR 31,774 31,774 1 Libyan dinar LYD 8,710 8,711 1 Chinese yuan CNY 5,946 5,945 100 Thai baths THB 120,951 120,954 1 Malaysian ringgit MYR 9,135 9,135 1,000 South Korean wons KRW 31,744 31,744 1 Jordanian dinar JOD 59,239 59,239 1 euro EUR 45,066 45,066 100 Kazakh tenge KZT 9,460 9,459 1 Georgian lari GEL 16,232 16,232 1,000 Indonesian rupiahs IDR 2,809 2,809 1 Afghan afghani AFN 480 480 1 Belarus ruble BYN 16,634 16,634 1 Azerbaijani manat AZN 24,706 24,706 100 Philippine pesos PHP 75,130 75,131 1 Tajik somoni TJS 3,844 3,844 1 Turkmen manat TMT 11,998 11,998

In Iran, the official exchange rate is used for the import of some essential products.

SANA system is a system introduced by the Central Bank of Iran to the currency exchange offices, where the price of 1 euro is 456,928 rials, and the price of $1 is 425,841 rials.

NIMA is a system intended for the sale of a certain percentage of the foreign currency gained from export.

The price of 1 euro in this system is 415,390 rials, and the price of $1 is 384,353 rials.

On the black market, $1 is worth about 512,000-515,000 rials, while 1 euro is worth about 549,000-552,000 rials.

