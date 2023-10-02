Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
Iranian currency rates for October 2

Finance Materials 2 October 2023 09:54 (UTC +04:00)
Elnur Baghishov
BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 2. The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) announced an official rate for foreign currencies on October 2, Trend reports.

According to the currency exchange rate for the Central Bank of Iran, 16 currencies increased and 13 decreased in price compared to October 1.

According to the CBI, $1 equals 42,000 Iranian rials, and 1 euro equals 44,442 rials.

Currency

Rial on October 2

Rial on October 1

1 US dollar

USD

42,000

42,000

1 British pound

GBP

51,237

51,238

1 Swiss franc

CHF

45,875

45,886

1 Swedish krona

SEK

3,847

3,847

1 Norwegian krone

NOK

3,931

3,936

1 Danish krone

DKK

5,956

5,959

1 Indian rupee

INR

506

506

1 UAE dirham

AED

11,437

11,437

1 Kuwaiti dinar

KWD

135,482

135,504

100 Pakistani rupees

PKR

14,600

14,596

100 Japanese yens

JPY

28,110

28,121

1 Hong Kong dollar

HKD

5,364

5,364

1 Omani rial

OMR

109,090

109,091

1 Canadian dollar

CAD

30,933

30,918

1 New Zealand dollar

NZD

25,188

25,184

1 South African rand

ZAR

2,222

2,221

1 Turkish lira

TRY

1,534

1,533

1 Russian ruble

RUB

436

436

1 Qatari riyal

QAR

11,539

11,539

100 Iraqi dinars

IQD

3,208

3,208

1 Syrian pound

SYP

4

4

1 Australian dollar

AUD

27,053

27,010

1 Saudi riyal

SAR

11,200

11,201

1 Bahraini dinar

BHD

111,703

111,702

1 Singapore dollar

SGD

30,760

30,749

100 Bangladeshi takas

BDT

38,149

38,144

10 Sri Lankan rupees

LKR

1,294

1,294

1 Myanmar kyat

MMK

21

21

100 Nepalese rupees

NPR

31,599

31,578

1 Libyan dinar

LYD

8,595

8,590

1 Chinese yuan

CNY

5,785

5,773

100 Thai baths

THB

114,954

115,127

1 Malaysian ringgit

MYR

8,946

8,946

1,000 South Korean wons

KRW

31,047

31,045

1 Jordanian dinar

JOD

59,238

59,239

1 euro

EUR

44,442

44,464

100 Kazakh tenge

KZT

8,799

8,798

1 Georgian lari

GEL

15,682

15,682

1,000 Indonesian rupiahs

IDR

2,718

2,714

1 Afghan afghani

AFN

539

539

1 Belarus ruble

BYN

12,827

12,747

1 Azerbaijani manat

AZN

24,706

24,706

100 Philippine pesos

PHP

74,081

74,085

1 Tajik somoni

TJS

3,820

3,820

1 Turkmen manat

TMT

11,970

11,979

In Iran, the official exchange rate is used for the import of some essential products.

The SANA system is a system introduced by the Central Bank of Iran to the currency exchange outlets, where the price of 1 euro is 435,998 rials and the price of $1 is 412,039 rials.

NIMA is a system intended for the sale of a certain percentage of the foreign currency gained from exports.

The price of 1 euro in this system is 396,362 rials, and the price of $1 is 374,581 rials.

On the black market, $1 is worth about 492,000–495,000 rials, while 1 euro is worth about 521,000–524,000 rials.

---

Follow the author on X (Twitter):@BaghishovElnur

