Iranian currency rates for October 2

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 2. The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) announced an official rate for foreign currencies on October 2, Trend reports.

According to the currency exchange rate for the Central Bank of Iran, 16 currencies increased and 13 decreased in price compared to October 1.

According to the CBI, $1 equals 42,000 Iranian rials, and 1 euro equals 44,442 rials.

Currency Rial on October 2 Rial on October 1 1 US dollar USD 42,000 42,000 1 British pound GBP 51,237 51,238 1 Swiss franc CHF 45,875 45,886 1 Swedish krona SEK 3,847 3,847 1 Norwegian krone NOK 3,931 3,936 1 Danish krone DKK 5,956 5,959 1 Indian rupee INR 506 506 1 UAE dirham AED 11,437 11,437 1 Kuwaiti dinar KWD 135,482 135,504 100 Pakistani rupees PKR 14,600 14,596 100 Japanese yens JPY 28,110 28,121 1 Hong Kong dollar HKD 5,364 5,364 1 Omani rial OMR 109,090 109,091 1 Canadian dollar CAD 30,933 30,918 1 New Zealand dollar NZD 25,188 25,184 1 South African rand ZAR 2,222 2,221 1 Turkish lira TRY 1,534 1,533 1 Russian ruble RUB 436 436 1 Qatari riyal QAR 11,539 11,539 100 Iraqi dinars IQD 3,208 3,208 1 Syrian pound SYP 4 4 1 Australian dollar AUD 27,053 27,010 1 Saudi riyal SAR 11,200 11,201 1 Bahraini dinar BHD 111,703 111,702 1 Singapore dollar SGD 30,760 30,749 100 Bangladeshi takas BDT 38,149 38,144 10 Sri Lankan rupees LKR 1,294 1,294 1 Myanmar kyat MMK 21 21 100 Nepalese rupees NPR 31,599 31,578 1 Libyan dinar LYD 8,595 8,590 1 Chinese yuan CNY 5,785 5,773 100 Thai baths THB 114,954 115,127 1 Malaysian ringgit MYR 8,946 8,946 1,000 South Korean wons KRW 31,047 31,045 1 Jordanian dinar JOD 59,238 59,239 1 euro EUR 44,442 44,464 100 Kazakh tenge KZT 8,799 8,798 1 Georgian lari GEL 15,682 15,682 1,000 Indonesian rupiahs IDR 2,718 2,714 1 Afghan afghani AFN 539 539 1 Belarus ruble BYN 12,827 12,747 1 Azerbaijani manat AZN 24,706 24,706 100 Philippine pesos PHP 74,081 74,085 1 Tajik somoni TJS 3,820 3,820 1 Turkmen manat TMT 11,970 11,979

In Iran, the official exchange rate is used for the import of some essential products.

The SANA system is a system introduced by the Central Bank of Iran to the currency exchange outlets, where the price of 1 euro is 435,998 rials and the price of $1 is 412,039 rials.

NIMA is a system intended for the sale of a certain percentage of the foreign currency gained from exports.

The price of 1 euro in this system is 396,362 rials, and the price of $1 is 374,581 rials.

On the black market, $1 is worth about 492,000–495,000 rials, while 1 euro is worth about 521,000–524,000 rials.

---

Follow the author on X (Twitter):@BaghishovElnur