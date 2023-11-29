Iranian currency rates for November 29

Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
...
Finance Materials 29 November 2023 09:48 (UTC +04:00)
Elnur Baghishov
BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 29. The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) announced an official rate for foreign currencies on November 29, Trend reports.

Citing the Central Bank of Iran's currency exchange rate, 29 currencies grew in price and 5 declined as oppsed to November 28.

According to the CBI, $1 equals 42,000 Iranian rials, and 1 euro equals 46,220 rials.

Currency

Rial on November 29

Rial on November 28

1 US dollar

USD

42,000

42,000

1 British pound

GBP

53,382

52,969

1 Swiss franc

CHF

47,921

47,668

1 Swedish króna

SEK

4,068

4,021

1 Norwegian krone

NOK

3,957

3,935

1 Danish krone

DKK

6,200

6,162

1 Indian rupee

INR

504

504

1 UAE dirham

AED

11,437

11,437

1 Kuwaiti dinar

KWD

136,262

136,163

100 Pakistani rupees

PKR

14,705

14,892

100 Japanese yens

JPY

28,488

28,208

1 Hong Kong dollar

HKD

5,387

5,391

1 Omani rial

OMR

109,103

109,096

1 Canadian dollar

CAD

30,966

30,803

1 New Zealand dollar

NZD

25,812

25,570

1 South African rand

ZAR

2,258

2,243

1 Turkish lira

TRY

1,454

1,453

1 Russian ruble

RUB

472

472

1 Qatari riyal

QAR

11,539

11,539

100 Iraqi dinars

IQD

3,212

3,208

1 Syrian pound

SYP

4

4

1 Australian dollar

AUD

27,989

27,707

1 Saudi riyal

SAR

11,201

11,201

1 Bahraini dinar

BHD

111,702

111,701

1 Singapore dollar

SGD

31,555

31,396

100 Bangladeshi takas

BDT

38,110

38,094

10 Sri Lankan rupees

LKR

1,276

1,276

1 Myanmar kyat

MMK

21

21

100 Nepalese rupees

NPR

31,481

31,477

1 Libyan dinar

LYD

8,750

8,715

1 Chinese yuan

CNY

5,908

5,894

100 Thai baths

THB

120,946

119,659

1 Malaysian ringgit

MYR

8,991

8,966

1,000 South Korean wons

KRW

32,654

32,295

1 Jordanian dinar

JOD

59,239

59,239

1 euro

EUR

46,220

45,937

100 Kazakh tenge

KZT

9,151

9,141

1 Georgian lari

GEL

15,499

15,508

1,000 Indonesian rupiahs

IDR

2,725

2,712

1 Afghan afghani

AFN

603

604

1 Belarus ruble

BYN

12,747

12,747

1 Azerbaijani manat

AZN

24,707

24,713

100 Philippine pesos

PHP

75,817

75,703

1 Tajik somoni

TJS

3,851

3,848

1 Turkmen manat

TMT

12,022

11,989

In Iran, the official exchange rate is used for the import of some essential products.

The SANA system is a system introduced by the Central Bank of Iran to the currency exchange outlets, where the price of 1 euro is 461,754 rials and the price of $1 is 419,596 rials.

NIMA is a system intended for the sale of a certain percentage of the foreign currency gained from exports.

The price of 1 euro in this system is 419,777 rials, and the price of $1 is 381,451 rials.

On the black market, $1 is worth about 499,000–502,000 rials, while 1 euro is worth about 549,000–552,000 rials.

---

Follow the author on X (Twitter):@BaghishovElnur

