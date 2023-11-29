Iranian currency rates for November 29

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 29. The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) announced an official rate for foreign currencies on November 29, Trend reports.

Citing the Central Bank of Iran's currency exchange rate, 29 currencies grew in price and 5 declined as oppsed to November 28.

According to the CBI, $1 equals 42,000 Iranian rials, and 1 euro equals 46,220 rials.

Currency Rial on November 29 Rial on November 28 1 US dollar USD 42,000 42,000 1 British pound GBP 53,382 52,969 1 Swiss franc CHF 47,921 47,668 1 Swedish króna SEK 4,068 4,021 1 Norwegian krone NOK 3,957 3,935 1 Danish krone DKK 6,200 6,162 1 Indian rupee INR 504 504 1 UAE dirham AED 11,437 11,437 1 Kuwaiti dinar KWD 136,262 136,163 100 Pakistani rupees PKR 14,705 14,892 100 Japanese yens JPY 28,488 28,208 1 Hong Kong dollar HKD 5,387 5,391 1 Omani rial OMR 109,103 109,096 1 Canadian dollar CAD 30,966 30,803 1 New Zealand dollar NZD 25,812 25,570 1 South African rand ZAR 2,258 2,243 1 Turkish lira TRY 1,454 1,453 1 Russian ruble RUB 472 472 1 Qatari riyal QAR 11,539 11,539 100 Iraqi dinars IQD 3,212 3,208 1 Syrian pound SYP 4 4 1 Australian dollar AUD 27,989 27,707 1 Saudi riyal SAR 11,201 11,201 1 Bahraini dinar BHD 111,702 111,701 1 Singapore dollar SGD 31,555 31,396 100 Bangladeshi takas BDT 38,110 38,094 10 Sri Lankan rupees LKR 1,276 1,276 1 Myanmar kyat MMK 21 21 100 Nepalese rupees NPR 31,481 31,477 1 Libyan dinar LYD 8,750 8,715 1 Chinese yuan CNY 5,908 5,894 100 Thai baths THB 120,946 119,659 1 Malaysian ringgit MYR 8,991 8,966 1,000 South Korean wons KRW 32,654 32,295 1 Jordanian dinar JOD 59,239 59,239 1 euro EUR 46,220 45,937 100 Kazakh tenge KZT 9,151 9,141 1 Georgian lari GEL 15,499 15,508 1,000 Indonesian rupiahs IDR 2,725 2,712 1 Afghan afghani AFN 603 604 1 Belarus ruble BYN 12,747 12,747 1 Azerbaijani manat AZN 24,707 24,713 100 Philippine pesos PHP 75,817 75,703 1 Tajik somoni TJS 3,851 3,848 1 Turkmen manat TMT 12,022 11,989

In Iran, the official exchange rate is used for the import of some essential products.

The SANA system is a system introduced by the Central Bank of Iran to the currency exchange outlets, where the price of 1 euro is 461,754 rials and the price of $1 is 419,596 rials.

NIMA is a system intended for the sale of a certain percentage of the foreign currency gained from exports.

The price of 1 euro in this system is 419,777 rials, and the price of $1 is 381,451 rials.

On the black market, $1 is worth about 499,000–502,000 rials, while 1 euro is worth about 549,000–552,000 rials.

---

Follow the author on X (Twitter):@BaghishovElnur