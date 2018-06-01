Number of registrations of IMEI-codes of mobile devices down in Azerbaijan

1 June 2018 10:05 (UTC+04:00)

Access to paid information is limited

News on the website Trend.az marked as , is available ONLY to subscribers of TREND International News Agency.

If you are a subscriber of TREND News Agency, enter your login and password:

If you are not a subscriber Sign up

azericard

Get the news now

You can read the article by sending an SMS from your mobile phone.

For this, you must first select the country of your mobile operator:

If you have already received the password, enter it here and click to continue to read the article:

SMS-services are being provided by SmsCoin | Report a problem

Subscription Information

To subscribe to the publication TREND, getting paid access to the news agency, advertising and purchasing photos, please contact us:

Phone: (+994 12) 437-12-68
E-mail: sales@trend.az

To subscribe to the products of Trend, you can also send an email to subscribe@trend.az, or by filling the form below you will receive full information from sales managers to enter a paid subscription:

Capcha code
Refresh captcha
Related news
Payment terminals of Azerbaijan adapted to receive bills of new denomination
ICT 09:05
Kazakh National Bank talks development of deposit market
Economy news 31 May 18:00
Russian holding can supply SOCAR with large batch of pipes
Oil&Gas 30 May 17:49
Azerbaijan’s IT market to grow twofold in the next 5 years – IDC
ICT 30 May 12:14
Payment terminals in Azerbaijan to return change
ICT 21 May 20:00
Azerbaijan to strengthen fight against cloning of IMEI codes of mobile devices
ICT 19 May 10:07
Uzbekistan's telecommunications operator carries out structural changes
ICT 4 May 17:58
Registrations of IMEI-codes in Azerbaijan down by over 50%
ICT 1 May 11:55
Now possible to register IMEI codes of mobile devices via payment terminals in Baku
ICT 20 April 20:19
Huawei contributing to projects of strategic importance in Uzbekistan (Exclusive)
ICT 17 April 16:03
Import of mobile devices to Azerbaijan grows
ICT 16 April 11:01
Desktop computer sales fall in Azerbaijan
ICT 14 April 11:55
Iran president office says no meeting with prosecutor to block Telegram
Politics 11 April 18:30
Over 2.4 mln IMEI codes registered online in Azerbaijan
ICT 2 April 10:50
Baku’s communications operator to spend over 200K AZN on auditing
ICT 29 March 11:10
Program summary: Iran IRINN TV economic news, March 10
Business 10 March 17:03
Turkmenistan building fiber-optic line to South Asia
Economy news 23 February 17:52
Kazakh National Bank seeking ways to regulate crypto-currency market
Economy news 5 February 20:33