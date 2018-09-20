Mirziyoyev instructs to increase investment in ICT sector

Baku, Azerbaijan, Sept. 20

Trend:

The President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev held on September 19 a meeting dedicated to the analysis of the work in the information and communication technology sector, "Podrobno.uz" reported.

"The information and communication technologies contribute to the accelerated development of all spheres, create convenience for people. The tasks defined at the beginning of the year for the development of this sphere have not been fully implemented. The status of attracting investments into this sector, exporting services and ready software products is absolutely unsatisfactory," Mirziyoyev said.

Therefore, it became necessary to replace the leadership of the ministry, the president said.

"The new minister and his deputies should draw appropriate conclusions and organize their work in a completely different way. It is necessary to quickly eliminate the existing problems and accelerate the development of the industry, dramatically increase the volume of investments and exports, the most important thing is to ensure positive changes in the system as soon as possible," the president said.

Also the task to increase the volume of investments, especially direct ones, to $200 million this year and $500 million in 2019 was set at the meeting.

The head of state gave instructions to increase the credibility of the "Uzbektelecom" company, to develop national mobile operator "UzMobile".

"The low quality of telephony and Internet access services provided to users, as well as the fact that only 27 percent of the existing communication networks are built on fiber-optic lines, the rest – on copper lines were criticized. Instructions were given to improve the speed of internet connection, to completely replace communication networks with fiber-optic lines," the press service of the head of state noted.

The special attention was paid to strengthening of information security. It was noted that there is a shortage of personnel in this industry, in the Tashkent University of Information Technologies and its branches, the teachers with scientific potential account for just 21 percent of the total number of teaching staff.

In this regard, the need to increase the scientific potential of teachers and to expand the scope of research work at the University was noted.

Mirziyoyev instructed to develop a national program scheduled for five years and intended for the development of information and communication infrastructure of the country on the basis of in-depth study of foreign experience.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news