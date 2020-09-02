Azerbaijan, Chinese Alibaba Group mull creation of new logistics center

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Sept.2

Discussions are being held on establishment of a new logistics center and relevant warehousing infrastructure in Azerbaijan, Minister of Transport, Communications and High Technologies Ramin Guluzade said.

Guluzade made the remark at a video meeting with representatives of China’s Alibaba Group company, Trend reports referring to the ministry.

The meeting participants discussed the issues of cooperation with the company on developing data center’s infrastructure, providing convenient network access to a common fund of configurable computing resources, e-commerce and other areas.

During the meeting an agreement was reached to establish a working group on cooperation.

Having informed the partners about the İT sector development in Azerbaijan, the minister said that various projects are being implemented in the country to develop the information society, increase the ICT knowledge of the population and promote the use of electronic services.

At the meeting he also stressed the importance of establishing and developing cooperation with Alibaba.

“The concept of Government Cloud (G-Cloud) was adopted by the decree of Azerbaijan’s president dated June 3, 2019,” said Guluzade.

