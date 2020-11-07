Kazakhstan considering possibility of creating several new digital products

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 7

By Nargiz Sadikhova - Trend:

Kazakhstan is considering the possibility of creating a number of digital products within the Concept for the Development of Financial Technologies and Innovations from 2020 through 2025, the National Bank of Kazakhstan told Trend.

"In general, the population is actively using the digital technologies," the bank added. "Digital" literacy of the population is one of the factors ensuring the demand for the use of new technologies and contributing to the development of digitalization in the country."

"The events aimed at increasing the level of awareness and competence of the population in the work with financial products, as well as in the digital sphere, are planned to be carried out within the abovementioned concept," the bank said.

"The possibility of creating a number of digital products on financial literacy is being considered for the purpose of training, financial planning, consulting on financial literacy and protecting the rights of consumers of financial services," the bank said.

At the same time, the Department for the Protection of the Rights of Financial Services operates at the Agency for Regulation and Development of Financial Market, which is the regulator of the financial sector. This department regularly carries out the work to improve the financial literacy of the population.

"At the beginning of the year, about 20 million users were registered in the online services of banks, while after six months the number of online users reached more than 25 million," the bank said. "At the same time, about 12 million of these users are active."

"Thus, every second non-cash transaction was carried out by the population online," the bank said. "At the same time, users conduct the non-cash transactions worth about 60 billion tenge ($141.8 million) daily, which exceeds the same statistics indicators of 2019 by more than three times."

